6ix9ine wants his fellow NYC rappers to walk the walk and talk the talk.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn native hit up Instagram to propose a challenge to the self-proclaimed "kings of New York." 6ix9ine began his video by pointing out how so many New York artists are quick to rep their city, but have failed to support their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I love being from New York, but I hate being from New York from time to time. The rappers we got here, 'I'm the king of New York, I'm the prince of New York—I'm this, that and the third," he said. "Yo, y'all really don't put nothing on for the city. We're still in a pandemic here in New York. There's families, mothers, and fathers laid off of work. Their kids is going hungry, families going hungry, senior citizens—a whole bunch of shit ... Y'all don't help any of these communities in need. Y'all don't do none of that."

6ix9ine then challenged NYC rappers to give back to the city by donating $100,000. He then promised to match each donation with an additional $200,000.

"Don't act like y'all don't see this," he said. "Put your money where your mouth is."

The video has since been deleted.

Earlier this month, 6ix9ine attempted to donate $200,000 to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger. The nonprofit ultimately rejected the money, stating 6ix9ine's controversial behavior was not in line with the organizations values.

"We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation," No Kid Hungry's director of strategic communications Laura Washburn told Complex. "As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."