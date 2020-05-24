Memorial Day Weekend doesn't feel the same with COVID-19 keeping us in self-quarantine, but thankfully Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz Instagram Live battle series is here to still make us feel like we're at a summer party.

Following a classic battle between Nelly and Ludacris last weekend, tonight Bounty Killer and Beenie Man take center stage.

The two Jamaican dancehall artists provide a different sound that has yet to be showcased in the Verzuz series thus far. They both have had longstanding careers in the dancehall scene dating back to the late 90's and early 2000's. Dancehall and hip-hop have historically intersected throughout both of their respective histories, and both Beenie Man and Bounty Killer have the discographies prove it.

Both of their catalogues are also very diverse, with Bounty Killer collaborating with the likes of The Fugees, Mobb Deep, and other classic hip-hop groups during his career.

Just as the battle began picking up traction, it was stopped momentarily as it appeared that the police were called. While it's unknown what prompted them to show up, Beenie Man was able to handle the situation and keep the battle going.

"The police are here, but we're not stopping," Beenie said during the stream. "Because before COVID-19 it was murderers killing people, it was people killing people. Then COVID-19 started killing people. So we do this."

You can stream the Verzuz battle between Bounty Killer and Beenie Man on the Verzuz official Instagram page now.