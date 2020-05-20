17-year-old Bronx rapper Smooky MarGielaa is gearing up to drop a new project later this year, and he's building the hype with the "Rock$tar" video. Shot in quarantine on account of the coronavirus pandemic, the video sees the rising rapper make the most of his time in isolation.

"Shooting the video wasn't too hard," Smooky told Complex. "Definitely couldn't have a lot of people there with everything going on. It was really just me and Eric Vite. That was enough to get it done and we locked in, we have a special recipe we don't share. We're always working, even though it's quarantine. Just gotta stay six feet away."

As for his next full-length, Smooky offered a little tease about what fans can expect. "Project is fire straight through. Start to finish," he said. "I'm excited for my fans to finally hear it, I've been working on it for a while, but the time is now. I put a crazy amount of time and energy into it and the world gotta hear this. Youngest in Charge coming very soon...AND I AM THE YOUNGEST IN CHARGE."

Catch the premiere of Smooky MarGielaa's "Rock$tar" video above, and look out for Youngest in Charge later this year.