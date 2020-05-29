Smokepurpp has released the new single and video for “It’s Whatever.”

Produced by Ronny J, in the visual we see Purpp broadcasting live from a technicolor house, another song steeped in his brand of mosh pit music. “It’s Whatever” is set to appear on the rapper’s forthcoming project Florida Jit, which will also include the Lil Pump-featuring single “Off My Chest” from earlier this month.

Florida Jit is set to arrive on June 5 via Alamo Records, and also includes production from Earl On The Beat and Smokpurpp himself. The new effort will be the follow-up to last year’s Deadstar 2, which included hit singles like “What I Please,” featuring Denzel Curry and “Dirty Dirty” with Lil Skies. Deadstar 2 was executive produced by Mike Dean and had additional guest appearances from Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla Sign, and Moneybagg Yo. The project was supposed to include a verse from Kanye, but it was ultimately cut after Ye cursed in his feature and had denounced using curse words.

“I think it definitely would have made the project way bigger than it is,” Smokepurpp told Complex. “But at the same time, I don't mind. When the right moment comes, the right moment is going to come. I like having fun. If I'm not having fun making music then I don't want to make music.”

Watch the video for “It’s Whatever” above.