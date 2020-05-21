Sheck Wes found himself in some hot water after getting pulled over for a traffic stop in New York City.

The rapper was hit with two felony charges after cops discovered a gun in his car, TMZ writes. Sheck and three of his friends were driving around Harlem in a 2019 Lamborghini SUV when he was pulled over for excessive window tint on Wednesday morning.

According to the outlet, the car smelled of marijuana smoke, which led to a search. Officers say they came upon a bag that contained a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson. Sheck and his friends were reportedly charged with two felonies, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. Sheck was also cited for driving without a license.

Sheck's attorney Scott Leemon informed TMZ, "This morning, Judge Moyne, in the Manhattan Criminal Court released Sheck Wes on his own recognizance, with no bail. His case was adjourned to August. During that period, we will conduct our own investigation into the charges."

Back in January, Sheck appeared on the track "Gang Gang" from JACKBOYS, a compilation project from Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack collective. It later debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200, marking Sheck's first-ever No. 1. Prior to JACKBOYS, he released his debut album Mudboy in 2018, also via Cactus Jack Records.