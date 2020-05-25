Rihanna released her first single, "Pon de Replay," on May 24, 2005.

On Sunday, Rih Rih celebrated #15YearsOfRihanna with a message on her Instagram Stories where she reflected on how time flies, and expressed her appreciation towards her fans, especially the Navy. "Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today," she wrote. "Man this is trippy. Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay."

"'Pon de Replay' is where it all began," Rihanna continued. "15 years later and I'm here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we gon always be connected because of that! I love you Navy, and I cherish you. I'm so grateful to be gifted you as my fans and family. G4L!"

"Pon de Replay" ended up spending 21 weeks on Billboard Hot 100, reaching its peak spot of No. 8 within the first few weeks. According to Chart Data, she has more Hot 100 No. 1 hits than any other artist this century, and more Top 40 hits than her mentor JAY-Z and the Beatles. She is also the most streamed female ever on Spotify.