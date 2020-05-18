The investigation into the murder of Pop Smoke has reportedly been subject to serious setbacks due to COVID-19.

Sources close to the investigation, including the LAPD, are cited in a new TMZ report about the investigation. Per the report, police and related authorities involved in the investigation have been inundated with issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning they've had "less time and resources" on hand to put toward getting to the bottom of the 20-year-old Meet the Woo artist's murder.

For now, the report adds, detectives—when able—have still made an effort to get out and safely speak face-to-face with people while gathering additional evidence. As previously reported, however, that has been a difficulty in the case even prior to the country being thrown into the COVID-19 era.

Back in February, it was reported that detectives were being met with a refusal to talk by multiple people questioned for witness testimony reasons. Furthermore, per a report at the time, some of the information that was being collected at the time wasn’t considered reliable.

Last week, the release date for Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album was announced as June 12. According to the latest TMZ report, investigators are said to be hopeful that the album's release will boost interest in the case, potentially resulting in new tips.

In a joint statement that preceded the release date announcement, Steven Victor and Pop Smoke's family detailed additional plans for posthumously released projects.

"The public show of support and grief, by everyone touched by Pop during his lifetime, has provided some semblance of comfort during these difficult times for his family, friends, and colleagues," Victor and the family said. "Throughout the next year we will be sharing new music, as we continue to build Pop's legacy. In conjunction with his estate we will be making formal announcements on his foundation and music projects."