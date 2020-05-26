One of 2 Chainz’s Atlanta restaurants has been shut down by Georgia StatePolice for disobeying COVID-19 social distancing measures, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, police ordered the rapper’s eatery, Escobar Restaurant & Tapas, to close on Monday night during its Memorial Day Weekend party. Per TMZ, a police report says that officers drove by the restaurant and “noticed that the location was rather loud, busy, and occupied to be operating as a restaurant at that time of night.”

Escobar posted a number of videos to its Instagram Story on Monday, illustrating just how crowded the spot was. People were dancing, smoking hookah, ordering bottle service, and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with little regard for social distancing guidelines. A line also formed down the block as the night went on.

TMZ says police “spoke to the manager before shutting the location down as it was violating executive orders regarding protocol issued due to COVID-19.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp started reopening the state’s businesses in late April. Around then, 2 Chainz said that he would also open his restaurants to limited service, though he decided to donate meals to the homeless instead.

A few weeks later, Georgia modified its restaurant reopening protocol, instructing that in addition to maintaining social distancing practices, the state would allow limited dine-in services to 10 patrons max per table, and permitting 10 patrons inside per 300 square feet of public space.