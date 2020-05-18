Usher and Swizz Beatz hopped on Instagram Live to toss around possible match-ups for the Verzuz series. When hit with the possibility of Nicki Minaj squaring off against Lil' Kim, Usher's answer put him in the Barbz's crosshairs. He contended Nicki "is a product of" Kim.

As documented, Minaj and Lil' Kim have had a history of tension. So once Usher's comments hit the timeline, Barbz ignored Kim's lasting impact on rap to take Usher's remarks as a shot fired at Nicki. This prompted Minaj's loyal fans to troll the singer in her defense.

This isn't the only potential Verzuz battle that has been making headlines. On Monday, N.O.R.E. revealed Swizz is in talks with DMX and Eminem to get a hit-for-hit battle lined up between the two. Dark Man X also wants Jay-Z to throw his hat in the ring and have a hits battle with him.