Moneybagg Yo has just released the deluxe version of his latest album Time Served. The deluxe comes with seven new tracks, including new features from Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, Big Homiee G, and Big 30.



When the original version dropped back at the start of the year, the Memphis rapper was beginning what many believed to be the biggest year of his career. He recently appeared on TM88 and Southside's song "Blue Jean Bandit" with Young Thug and Future, and has also been on Lil Baby's track "No Sucker" off his last album My Turn.

Time Served was one of the crown jewels of Moneybagg Yo's discography, garnering over 840 million streams and debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It originally featured appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Future, Summer Walker, Blac Youngsta, and Fredo Bang.

Moneybagg Yo also took to social media recently to share some visuals for his track "Boffum" featuring Big 30. You can watch that below.



You can stream the deluxe version of Time Served on Spotify down below, and it is also available on all platforms.