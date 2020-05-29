Lil Wayne's new and popular late-night radio show Young Money Radio has only been picking up steam over its last five episodes, featuring a lineup of guests from Drake and Eminem to most recently, Migos and Ludacris.

Young Money Radio looks to maintain its momentum for episode 6 as well, this time having Wayne joined by hip-hop legend Dr. Dre, and the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Wayne also said that he will be sharing new music during the episode as well, which is welcome news to fans considering the last time he shared new music being on the inaugural episode where he played snippets of songs he had with Tory Lanez and Jessie Reyez off the deluxe version of Funeral.

It looks like the theme of this episode might also be more COVID-centric, with Wayne sharing on Instagram what he plans to talk about with Fauci.

"He'll be on to have a REAL discussion about its affect on our community," Wayne tweeted introducing Fauci.

You can stream episode 6 of Young Money Radio here, and watch some highlights from the previous episode down below.