Lil Wayne has addressed the death of George Floyd, who was seen in footage with now-fired Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin holding a knee to his neck.

"I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific. ... And what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge," Wayne said during an IG Live chat with Fat Joe.

Wayne continued: "We have to actually get into who that person is. And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we're doing."

Elsewhere, Weezy gave his explanation on why he doesn't always speak publicly on these issues.

"What else am I gonna do after that?" he told Fat Joe. "Some people put a tweet out and they think they did something. Some people wear a shirt and they think they did something. What you gonna do after that? Did you actually help the person? Did you actually help the family? Did you actually go out there and do something? So, if I ain't about to do all that, then I ain't about to do nothing. I'll pray for ya."

And when asked by Joe if he was asserting that the follow-through is "more important" than a shirt or a public awareness message, Wayne shared more thoughts.

"It's actually learning about it," he said. "What we need to do is we need to learn about it more. If we wanna scream about something, know what we're screaming about. If we wanna protest about something, know what we're protesting about. Because if we wanna get into it, there's a bunch of facts that we think we know that we don't know. ... We scream about things that, sometimes, they really ain't true."

Protests continue across multiple cities in the U.S., including in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed. On Friday, Derek Chauvin was charged with murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd.