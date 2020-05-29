UPDATED 5/30, 12:45 a.m. ET: The mugshot of terminated Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin​​​​​ has been released by the Ramsey County Jail. According to KSTP, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman stated earlier that Chauvin's arrest is the swiftest his department has ever moved to charge a police officer.

"We are a nation at a crossroad, and today's decision from the County Attorney is an essential first step on a longer road toward justice and healing our city," Freeman also said.

UPDATED 5/29, 2:13 p.m. ET: Shortly after word of fired Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin's arrest was made public, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman confirmed during a press conference that Chauvin had been charged in George Floyd's death.

"Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's office with murder and with manslaughter," Freeman told reporters, specifying that the murder charge was third-degree murder, though he clarified that more could come.

"We are in the process of continuing to review the evidence," he said Friday. "There may be subsequent charges later." Freeman also said he expected charges to be brought against the remaining officers—Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—though he did not provide any information on what those charges would be.

Per the criminal complaint made available Friday afternoon, the description of the charges against Chauvin are as follows:

Murder - 3rd Degree - Perpetrating Eminently Dangerous Act and Evincing Depraved Mind

That on or about May 25, 2020, in Hennepin County, Minnesota, Derek Michael Chauvin caused the death of George Floyd by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.

Manslaughter - 2nd Degree - Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk

That on or about May 25, 2020, in Hennepin County, Minnesota, Derek Michael Chauvin caused the death of George Floyd by his culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and taking a chance of causing death or great bodily harm to George Floyd.

See original story below.

Derek Chauvin, the now-fired Minneapolis Police Department officer seen pinning George Floyd to the ground with a knee to his neck, has been arrested.

According to regional KMSP reporter Theo Keith, Chauvin was taken into custody by state authorities, though it was not immediately announced on what charges.

A separate report from TMZ said the other three officers—Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—had not been arrested, at least not yet.

George Floyd, who died on May 25, was seen in the widely shared footage repeatedly telling the officers—all of whom who were later fired—that he was unable to breathe as Chauvin held his knee down on his neck. As the national attention on the department's handling of the public narrative surrounding Floyd's death grew, reports confirmed that Chauvin had a history of conduct-related complaints.

In response to news of Chauvin's arrest, which follows days of protests in multiple cities, the American Civil Liberties Union noted that much more needs to be done.

"This is not enough," the ACLU said in a tweeted statement. "We have much further to go—including swift, independent prosecution conducted by the Attorney General's office. The fight to dismantle a violent, oppressive system has just begun."

Just before news broke of Chauvin's arrest on Friday, Barack Obama shared a lengthy statement to his social channels in which he called for Minnesota officials to ensure that the death of George Floyd is investigated "thoroughly" and that justice is done.

"But it all falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station—including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day—to work together to create a 'new normal' in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts," Obama said.