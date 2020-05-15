Katy Perry has shared another taste of her next full-length project.

On Thursday night, the singer-songwriter delivered the official music video for "Daisies," the lead single off her much-anticipated fifth studio album. The visual was directed by filmmaker Liza Voloshin, who is said to have "shot the clip from a safe social distance." We see Perry in a natural setting, surrounded by trees, rocks, and, of course, daisies, with a very visible baby bump.

"This song has definitely taken on a new meaning in quarantine times," she said in a recent interview with Apple Music. "I think it’s been a time to reflect and a time that we realize maybe we took a lot of things for granted and didn’t have the gratitude about certain simple things. And hopefully, when we all get out of this, we will appreciate and be grateful for our freedom. And we will go after life like never before knowing that it can be taken all away."

You can check out the "Daisies" video above and stream the track now on all major platforms. Her as-of-yet-titled studio album—the follow-up to 2017's Witness—is set to drop Aug. 14.

In support of the new single, Perry has also released a collection of daisy-themed merch on her web store and launched an online flower shop that allows fans to send digital bouquets to their friends and family. Perry will also participate in Amazon Music's live performance series at 10 a.m. PT Friday. She will perform "Daisies" and some of her biggest hits as well as conduct a Q&A sessions with fans.