Kanye West's former bodyguard Steve Stanulis has reignited his feud with the multi-hyphenate with a recent appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

Stanulis, a former Chippendales dancer and NYPD officer, claims that there were "ridiculous rules" he needed to abide by when working with Mr. West. One of which being Stanulis needed to “stay 10 paces” behind ‘Ye while walking outside.

"So obviously if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened," he said, per Just Jared.

Stanulis talked up about his first alleged encounter with Kanye when he met up with him during fashion week. "When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he’s says 'Aren’t you going to push what floor we are going to?’ I was like 'I have no idea what floor, it’s my first day,’” he recalls. “So he starts ranting, ‘So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?” I said ‘no.’”

Stanulis responded to Kanye’s alleged rant by offering him with three options on how they can move past this disagreement. “‘One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you press so I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere,’” he said. "Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option."

Stanulis also openly speculated if Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian notify the paparazzi of their whereabouts while out in public. "First of all, there’s no way [paparazzi] doesn’t get called upfront," he said. "There’s no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it. There's definitely somebody calling ahead. That’s just my opinion...I’m just saying it coincidental that wherever we are, they're always there. Maybe they’re just better than I think they are."

Back in 2016, Stanulis publicly criticized the West family after he was allegedly fired by Kanye when he was accused of hitting on Kim at the front door of their presidential suite at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York the night before the Met Gala. Stanulis claimed that he was talking to her about a possible change of plans ahead of the event. A rep for 'Ye fired back at his accusations, which he referred to as a "desperate, transparent and shameless attempt for publicity at their expense."

"The West Family will no longer tolerate the spreading and selling of fake stories in an desperate, transparent and shameless attempt for publicity at their expense," the statement read. "This sad, parasitic maniac has violated every basic human tenet of decency with his story of lies. As such, the Wests will explore all legal means at their disposal to silence this nonsense."

Stanulis said in 2016 that he had worked with Kanye around 15 days, which was started with 10 days for New York Fashion Week before adding five more days of work for the Met Gala.