Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd's "Tell Me U Luv Me" track has finally arrived, and it comes with a Lyrical Lemonade music video treatment you can watch above.

Fans first heard the record during a live Juice performance back in 2019, shortly before his untimely death. Though the song went on to leak at the beginning of the year, no one really knew when or if it would get a proper release—that is, until Thursday night, when Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster confirmed the drop on social media.

Smith-Schuster posted several Instagram stories in which he played "Tell Me U Luv Me" and confirmed its imminent release.

"New Juice dropping tonight!" he captioned one of the posts. "... Thank you to Juice's team for allowing me to be a part of the promo for the new song."

Smith-Schuster was among the many high-profile figures who publicly mourned Juice's 2019 death. Hours after the tragedy was reported, the NFL star shared footage from a Juice concert along with a heartfelt message:

You can listen to "Tell Me U Luv Me" now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.

The song follows the release of Juice's first posthumous solo track, "Righteous."