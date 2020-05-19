Jay-Z has released a new playlist via Tidal, titled Jay-Z: Couple Songs From 2020 (So Far).

The curated playlist includes songs from Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Polo G, Jay Electronica, Fiona Apple, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Couple Songs From 2020 is part of a T-Mobile promotion, where new users get a free Tidal subscription for three months, as well as access to a number of other playlists curated by Lil Wayne, Tinashe, H.E.R, and other artists.

Hov showing other rappers some love is a pointed turn from last week, when Drake voluntarily shared his top five favorite rappers, which notably included Jay-Z. Snoop Dogg also expressed his belief that he and Hov should face-off in a Verzuz battle.

“Biggie passed away and then Nas had [New York] for a minute," Snoop told Fat Joe on Instagram last week. "And then Jay-Z took it and ran with it for numerous amounts of years. And then 50 Cent came and ran with it for numerous amounts of years. This is me looking in from the outside, looking at New York rap. So to me, it’s either Snoop or Jay Z. Because he’s been the king of New York around the time I was the king of the west.”