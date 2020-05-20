Gunna is building anticipating for his sophomore album.

Just days before the project's release, the ATL rapper unveiled the official cover art and tracklist for Wunna, the follow-up to 2019's Drip or Drown 2. The album delivers 18 cuts, including the previously released title track and "Skybox," and boasts guest appearances by Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, and more.

Gunna spoke about the project during a recent appearance on BigBoyTV, where he discussed his relationship with Thugger and Lil Baby as well as his decision to release Wunna amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I waited to so long. I feel like I waited too long. I've just been ready to put out new music for a while now," he said. "I wanted to drop it at the top of the year ... We're just like, put it out now 'cause there ain't no reason to be waiting on no pandemic to be over, 'cause I'll be waiting forever."

He went on to say that the lockdowns and social distancing guidelines have drastically changed the album's roll out, as he can't go on a traditional promo tour or do an album release event. Gunna also told Big Boy he has already lost millions of dollars because of canceled shows.

"As of right now, I already lost $7 million," he said. "I don't know what I probably would've made after ... I put the album out ... as of right now, today, I'm missing $7 million out of my account."

Check out the full tracklist below. Wunna will hit streaming services this Friday.

Gunna also came through with the second part of his Wunna documentary—a Spike Jordan-directed film that chronicles the making of the album. You can watch part 2 below.