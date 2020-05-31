Faith Evans is in some hot water.

The singer was reportedly arrested after allegedly attacking Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J. According to TMZ, she was taken in earlier this week after cops came to their home in Los Angeles. Evans and Stevie reportedly got into an argument that went awry and became violent.

While it’s unclear what led to the fight, cops say they spotted scratches and marks on Stevie’s face, leading cops to arrest Evans and charge her for felony domestic violence. She bonded out later that day.

TMZ reports that Evans’ arrest happened almost a year after rumors surfaced that the couple’s marriage was unraveling. The outlet filmed the pair leaving Essence Festival in New Orleans last year and asked if they were having marital troubles.

Both denied any issues. “What the hell did we do now?” Evans said. When the cameraman said they had unfollowed each other on social media, she said, “We did?”

When asked if there’s trouble in paradise, Stevie replied, “How does this look like? What does this look like?” and then kissed Evans on the cheek.

“I’m not in heaven yet,” Evans said. “Ain’t no trouble in paradise.” She added, “You can’t believe everything that you hear.”

The couple reportedly tied the knot in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2018. At the time, People reported that the couple married on a Tuesday night “surrounded by family and friends.”