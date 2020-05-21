Fresh off the release of his recent record Heaven or Hell, the Cactus Jack-signed Houston rapper Don Toliver has shared a stylish video for his song "Cardigan."

One of the many highlights from his record, which features appearances from Travis Scott and Quavo among others, sees the rapper make the most of his signature cadence. The video doesn't actually feature Toliver himself, instead following a woman as she appears to break into a home and enjoy herself. Sipping wine and playing pool, she eventually starts to strip down for a camera before whoever lives in the house returns.

Heaven or Hell was released through Travis Scott's record label Cactus Jack. The production was predominantly handled by WondaGurl, with contributions from Sonny Digital, Frank Dukes, Travis Scott, and Mike Dean. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, improving significantly upon the buzz of his breakthrough mixtape Donny Womack in 2018.

Watch the video for "Cardigan" above.