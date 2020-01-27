The UK's favourite trio, WSTRN, have returned in full force with their brand new single "Re Up".



After several years of being a duo, with Haile and Louis Rei holding down the fort, Akelle has returned home from prison just in time to kick off 2020 the right way.

On the new track "Re Up", Haile delivers a typically infectious hook, while Akelle marks his long-awaited return with a bold, confident verse enriched with skilful wordplay, all before Louis Rei gets aggy with the bars in his signature deep-voiced flow.

More of this please, guys! Listen to "Re Up" above, and after you've done that, check out the boys' recent chat with Lippy & Tricky's For The Culture podcast.