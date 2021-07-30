It’s a big day for Ant Clemons.

Shortly after hitting the stage at Lollapalooza on Thursday night, the New Jersey-born artist came through with his latest track “Appreciation” featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla Sign. Clemons announced the collaborative joint earlier this week, less than a month after blessing fans with his Kehlani-assisted record, “Section.”

Clemons has not confirmed whether his 2021 records are stand-alone cuts or will appear on his forthcoming project. He spoke about the effort during a recent interview with OkayPlayer, saying he will use the album to explore the topic of love.

“A lot of the different stories I’m sharing are common stories that I think that anybody can relate to,” he said about the project, “the stories from the heart, like stories of trying to get over love, stories of trying to find new love.”

While wait for more info on Clemon’s upcoming release, you can stream “Appreciation” now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.

Thursday also marked the official kick off for Clemon’s U.S. tour in support of his 2020 Grammy-nominated EP Happy 2 Be Here. The trek will include stops in Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Austin, before wrapping up Oct. 19 in Los Angeles.