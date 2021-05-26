Spicy chicken sandwich chips may not have the best ring to it, but Wendy’s and Pringles are hoping the unique pairing will spice up the summer.

The chip company launched the new flavor this week based on Wendy’s ever-popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich, reportedly using the same spices and emulating the taste of fried chicken in a potato chip.

“Pringles Wendy’s Spicy Chicken crisps perfectly encapsulate everything fans have come to know, love and expect from Wendy’s iconic chicken sandwich.” Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer of The Wendy’s Company, said in a statement. “Wendy’s fans can now enjoy our insanely flavorful Spicy Chicken Sandwich in their crisps to satisfy taste-buds until their next restaurant visit.”

The chips—like any chicken sandwich—will only be around on a first-come-first-served basis, as they’ll be on shelves for a limited time. Each can also comes with a code for a free chicken sandwich at Wedny’s, so even if you aren’t a big fan of chips, there’s something in it for fast food fiends.

Announcing the chips on Twitter, Pringles called them a new “spicy chicken player in the game.” We’ll just have to wait to test them first to find out.

Wendy’s and Pringles have teamed up before in the past, dropping a limited-edition Baconator Pringles, which taste like the beef patties, American cheese, bacon, ketchup and mayo concoction of a Baconator sandwich.