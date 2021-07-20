Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is making history on Tuesday.

As announced in June, Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark are aboard the company’s New Shepard craft—named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard—for what the former Amazon president and CEO (and current executive chairman) has described as “the greatest adventure with my best friend.”

The mission, marking Blue Origin’s first human flight, sees 82-year-old crew member Wally Funk becoming the oldest person to have ever flown in space. Meanwhile, 18-year-old New Shepard crew member Oliver Daemen will become the youngest.

“This marks the beginning of commercial operations for New Shepard, and Oliver represents a new generation of people who will help us build a road to space,” Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said earlier this month.