Body cam footage captured the moment when two Louisville police officers saved a 6-year-old girl from her alleged kidnapper, per KWTX.

In the above video, officer Jason Burba is seen helping the little girl out of the passenger’s side of the alleged kidnapper’s vehicle. As Burba carries her out, she can be heard crying, and asking for her father. Meanwhile, sergeant Joseff Keeling, who was with him at the scene, arrested 40-year-old Robby Wildt on a kidnapping a minor charge. Wildt has pleaded not guilty.

Rescuing the little girl after she was pulled from her bike became a collaborative effort. Witnesses who contacted authorities were able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that Wildt used to flee the scene with the child in tow.

Prentiss Weatherford, a neighbor who witnessed the abduction, recalled seeing a man park his car in the middle of the street, get out, grab the girl “by the collar, threw the bike, put her in the passenger seat, and then took off,” he told WHAS11 News. Weatherford chased down the vehicle until he was able to give officers a partial plate number. Keeling asked his fellow officers for help locating the vehicle with the information that had been given, and they were able to find it in less than 10 minutes.

“You just can’t get there fast enough,” said Burba, a father of four. “Seconds feel like hours. Your only thought is getting there as fast as you can.”

Wildt claims in his police statement that he tried to calm the girl once she started crying. He said he intended on returning her to the location where he snatched her because he was worried he “may hurt her” and “he felt bad for doing what he had done.”

Wildt is being held on a $1 million bond.