An attempted highway heist in Pretoria, South Africa, is making headlines after dashcam footage leaked that captures a wild scene straight out of The Fast and the Furious franchise.

The clip shows a cash-in-transit vehicle driven by two security guards taking multiple hits from armed robbers in an attempt to stop their bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser.

The three-minute video begins with the driver, who has been identified as Leo Prinsloo, driving down Highway N4, in the northern city of Pretoria, when the truck’s windows are struck by several rounds of gunfire.

Prinsloo reacts calmly, weaving through traffic as he instructs his colleague in the passenger seat to pull out his rifle. The two drive in silence as muffled gunshots continue to ring out. After evading the robbers, Prinsloo stops the truck and exits the vehicle armed with a semi-automatic rifle. The clip ends after that.

“The suspects fired several shots at the CIT vehicle in an attempt to stop it during a high-speed chase,” police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News 24. “The driver of the CIT vehicle managed to evade the robbers for a while but later stopped in wait for the robbers. The robbers fled without taking any money. No arrests have yet been made,” Naidoo added.

According to The Drive, Prinsloo is a former member of the South African Police Service’s Special Task Force. The Special Task Force functions as a hostage rescue and counter-terrorism organization, trained to deal with high-risk threats on the land, in the air, and at sea. Prinsloo’s current employer, Fortis Pro Active Defence Solutions, reported on Facebook that Prinsloo is the head instructor for its “Lone Operator courses.”