Look Between X and Y On Your Keyboard: What to Know About the Meme Driving People to the Brink of Insanity

Another day, another meme rife for ruining by way of a cobbled-together explainer no one could possibly ever need to read.
This time around, we’re throwing multiple states of being—from confusion to understanding, from annoyance to full-fledged exhaustion—at the whole Look Between X and Y on Your Keyboard thing. If that exact combination of those exact words means nothing to you, then I implore you to leave this page immediately. Get out while you still can.
But if you’re sticking around, either due to genuine interest or an impressive level of masochism, we might as well start with the big question first.
What the fuck is it?
At this point, you've surely been subjected to some Look Betweenery on Twitter in recent days, most likely against your will. In short, one is told to look between two different letters on their keyboard to get the answer to a proposed inquiry. As is almost always the case with such memes, those on the corporate side of Twitter quickly got a hold of the template, resulting in abject corniness.
Among those approaching the meme with a higher degree of cynicism, meanwhile, were a slew of variations focused on urging people to look between the letters H and L, thus arriving at a timely "jk," like so:
Where the fuck did it come from?
By all accounts, it seems this all has its legs in a 4chan post circa 2021, as recently highlighted on Twitter as variations started to stack up. The original (per KnowYourMeme) features Yui, a character from the K-On! series, like so:
When will it fucking stop?
Like most things that bring on acute existential pain, one has to ask, does it ever actually end? In a way, sure; this meme will die and be replaced by a new one, over and over, until the end of time and/or until we all collectively decide to put social media in the ground for good. But the inescapable feeling of futility, that always-there haze of meaninglessness, is here to stay.
At any rate, good riddance to this particular meme.