Look Between X and Y On Your Keyboard: What to Know About the Meme Driving People to the Brink of Insanity

Another day, another meme rife for ruining by way of a cobbled-together explainer no one could possibly ever need to read.

This time around, we’re throwing multiple states of being—from confusion to understanding, from annoyance to full-fledged exhaustion—at the whole Look Between X and Y on Your Keyboard thing. If that exact combination of those exact words means nothing to you, then I implore you to leave this page immediately. Get out while you still can.

But if you’re sticking around, either due to genuine interest or an impressive level of masochism, we might as well start with the big question first.

What the fuck is it?

At this point, you've surely been subjected to some Look Betweenery on Twitter in recent days, most likely against your will. In short, one is told to look between two different letters on their keyboard to get the answer to a proposed inquiry. As is almost always the case with such memes, those on the corporate side of Twitter quickly got a hold of the template, resulting in abject corniness.