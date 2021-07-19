Truly wild footage taken from the dashcam of a (separate) vehicle shows a driver going airborne, narrowly missing power lines both above and below, and then crashing onto the highway after the car they were in went off-road. The car then sits there upside down, emitting heavy smoke. Watch the video above.

Reports say the wreck happened last week on Highway 99 in Yuba City, California. The family in the car that captured the accident on their camera immediately called ‘911,’ which is not shocking to anyone who watched the clip with the sound on.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, according to police, but the driver was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run shortly before the crash.

A person who worked at a business near the wreck told Sacramento’s CBS13 that the car had gone speeding by and failed to steer its way through a sharp turn. The result was the jump off the embankment embedded above.

“On camera, we got to see the person actually beating the cars down the freeway—probably doing 80-100 miles per hour in a 25 zone,” said Brian Conejo.

“They came flying straight through here. There’s a really hard left-hand turn up here. They failed to make that turn, just kept going straight and literally went flying over the whole overpass.”

The woman driving in the car somehow walked out of the hospital with only minor injuries. Authorities have yet to release any other details on the hit-and-run.