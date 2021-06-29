If you stumble upon a buried treasure chest filled with $10,000 in Utah, consider yourself lucky. (And kick me $50 for putting it on your radar?)

John Maxim and David Cline buried the prize along with “some other cool stuff” in the Salt Lake City area this year for their second annual treasure hunt. After putting the treasure in the ground a few days back, the pair have already shared a cryptic poem to Instagram as their first clue, which they continue to do weekly until the prize is uncovered.

“We don’t want to make it as easy as last time because, again, we just underestimated the genius of people,” Cline told KSL News of last year’s $5,000 prize winner, who found the money after four days.