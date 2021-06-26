Some Britney Spears fans—and Twitter users in general—aren’t too thrilled with Tomi Lahren right now.

The conservative talking head took to the app to air out some concerns with what she calls “free loaders,” and in the process she used a classic Britney lyric.

To all the free loaders still collecting taxpayer funded government unemployment $$ and refusing to work..



In the words of the great Britney Spears, “you better work B*TCH!” — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 25, 2021

“To all the free loaders still collecting taxpayer funded government unemployment $$ and refusing to work,” Tomi wrote. “In the words of the great Britney Spears, ‘you better work B*TCH!’”

Of course, this tweet came the same week that Britney testified in court, calling for an end to her “abusive” conservatorship, which has been in place for 13 years.

“All I want is to own my money … and for this to end … and for my boyfriend to be able to fucking drive me in his car,” Britney told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny via phone on Wednesday. “And honestly … I want to be able to sue my family … I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I wanna be able to get married and have a baby.”

“We’ve got your back, Britney.” – @TomiLahren weighs in on the #FreeBritney movement in today’s ‘Final Thoughts,’ sharing how much Britney inspired her growing up and encouraging a larger conversation on how society treats those in the spotlight. https://t.co/2RPAdPFZ9i pic.twitter.com/rCn4nLJMT9 — Fox Nation (@foxnation) June 25, 2021

Hours after her initial tweet, Tomi shared a post from Fox Nation to express her thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement, saying that “it’s about dang time to free Britney.” Tomi has taken to Instagram and Twitter to support the pop star over the last few days, and while some fans are happy about that, others we’re already upset with the way she dropped the Britney lyric earlier in the day. Check out what they had to say below.