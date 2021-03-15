An Australian TikTok user was shocked after an older woman knocked on his car window and demanded to know if the handicapped parking permit he was using was his.

The man, whose handle is @pnuks, posted a series of TikToks regarding the incident, with one including footage of him showing the woman he has one leg and was wearing a prosthetic at the time. The woman had walked up to the young man’s car window while he was still in his vehicle.

“Obviously, you can’t see my disability if I’m in the car,” he said in his first video. “You are not the disability police! Even if someone doesn’t look old or doesn’t look disabled enough, if they have this, you shut your mouth, and you walk away,” he said while showing viewers his handicapped parking permit.

“The last thing you want to do is approach someone who you think doesn’t look disabled and they walk out of the car and you realize, ‘Holy crap, he’s got a leg missing, he must be disabled.’ You look stupid! You look like a clown! I hate people who do this! Don’t do that,” he added.

He didn’t have a video of the initial incident. Later, he confronted the woman and filmed their conversation. In the clip, she contends she had the right to question him, with him responding, “Don’t ever do that again!”

In the last clip, the man said he tried to get footage of their interaction from McDonald’s but the establishment refused, saying it had to be requested by law enforcement. When the man tried to report the incident to the police, they said no crime had been committed. So now, the TikTok user is asking his followers to “tag McDonalds Australia so we can get the footage.”

He also said this is the first time he’s ever had to deal with this type of situation. “This is why boomers suck,” he said. “Because for some reason, old people are the only group of people that can be disabled people.”

The clips have cumulatively been viewed almost 1.7 million times.