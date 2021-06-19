Toronto police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting at a memorial service for rapper Houdini last year.

A year after the shooting, 21-year-old Traequan Mahoney, 25-year-old Gaddiel Ledinek and 37-year-old Maurice Donegan have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and additional charges of discharge of a firearm with intent to wound, failing to comply with a release order and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, 680News reports.

The shooting took place on June 9, 2020—when a crowd came together to honor rapper Demarjio Jenkins (or Houdini), who was shot and killed just weeks before. A vehicle drove by and opened fire at 11:20 p.m., with nine others firing back. Two people were injured with gunshot wounds after the event.

Outside of the three already arrested, 19-year-old Javontae Johnson of Oshawa, 25-year-old Terrrell Burke Whittaker of Brampton, and 30-year-old Glen Danchie of Toronto were all named as suspects by authorities and police have obtained warrants for their arrests.

“Houdini had unlimited potential as an artist and we are incredibly saddened that his life was cut short,” Warner Music Canada President Steve Kane said about the artist, who was killed in May of last year. “Our thoughts are with his family during this unimaginable time. We urge our elected officials to help address the root causes of gun violence and put an end to these tragedies.”