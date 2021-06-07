A Texas woman was arrested Thursday after she shot a nail salon owner because she was “unhappy with the price of the services,” NBC News reports the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as saying.

On May 29, Joana Vera, 21, and her 20-year-old sister Quetzali got a manicure and pedicure at Katy Nails in Houston. As her sister continued to argue, Vera paid for their mani-pedis and left, KPRC-TV reports. She later returned to the nail salon, and re-engaged with the owner, who attempted to push her out of the store.

As the owner was trying to escort Joana out, she shot him. Both women fled the scene in a burnt orange-colored Ford Fusion, but Vera left her phone behind. The nail salon owner was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he is in critical yet stable condition.

Joana has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Quetzali faces an evading arrest charge after the car she had been driving earlier in the day was stopped by deputies. The younger sister was being held on a $2,500 bond, but as of Monday, she was no longer in police custody.

Quetzali will not face the same aggravated assault charge as her sister.