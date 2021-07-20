The Texas state Senate passed a new bill dropping the requirement for public school teachers to instruct students that the Klu Klux Klan is “morally wrong.”

Senate Bill 3 passed with an 18-4 vote on Friday in the Republican-led Senate and will be considered by the Republican-led House, according to the Hill. The measure also drops several other requirements, including those involving Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Cesar Chavez, Susan B. Anthony and the women’s suffragist movement, and Native American history.