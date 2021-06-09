Two Florida cousins have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder related to the shooting of a 17-year-old in a Polk County park earlier this week.

Fox 13 reports deputies have identified the 16-year-old suspects as Jevon Berrien Jr. and Margus Johnson, of Bartow, Florida.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the deadly shooting occurred when the victim, Taigur Taguri, arrived at Gordon Heights Park with the intent of selling marijuana.

“They planned this grand scheme to get this marijuana dealer to come to them and then they would rob him of his marijuana,” Judd said during a Wednesday press conference. “They immediately opened the doors and massacred him. There were multiple, multiple gunshots into Taigur’s 2017 maroon Silverado pickup truck.”

Shell casings at the scene of the shooting matched those from a gun recovered at one suspect’s house, authorities said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s department, Berrien Jr. faces felony charges of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, in addition to drug and firearms misdemeanors. His accomplice, Johnson, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, all felonies.

While the first two arrests were made quickly in this case, Judd said they’re still looking for at least two more males who are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

“The investigation is not over. We know there are at least two other suspects and we ask the community to continue to help us. You have provided information to us but we’re not going to stop until we arrest all four, at least, suspects who descended upon this truck to murder this 17-year-old George Jenkins High school student. We’re not stopping. We’re gonna hold everyone accountable,” Judd said.