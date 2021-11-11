After a video of students using racist slurs toward another student at a Savage, Minnesota high school went viral, local police and Prior Lake High School officials are investigating the incident, Fox 9 reports. According to the outlet, the video shows a female student speaking into the camera in a dark room, but using the flash. The voice of another female student can be heard off-camera.

The pair make racist and derogatory remarks and can be heard pushing a Black student to commit suicide. “Nobody likes n****rs,” the girls said, laughing. “F***ing kill yourself right this time, do it f***king right. Cut deep enough this time or f***king tie the rope higher.”

“I’m at a loss of words for what they’ve done,” the targeted student, Nya Sigin told Fox 9. She also expressed that she’s afraid what the next four years of school will look like for her, following this incident.

The high school’s principal and superintendent have both issued statements regarding the incident, with Principal John Bezek telling staff and parents in a written letter that the school “does not tolerate racism or hate speech.”

“Racist messages like the ones in the video create an environment that is hostile to learning,” he said. “I want to assure students and staff that we are committed to their safety and emotional well-being.”

Superintendent Teri Staloch sent out her own letter that explained the school has launched an investigation into the matter.

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community also issued a statement via video, after finding out that a minor from their community is in the racist clip, saying it “fully condemns” the girl’s remarks.

“As a tribal nation, we are acutely aware of the destructive nature of racist thoughts and acts,” the statement said. “Our ancestors suffered from racist and genocidal government policies and acts for over two hundred years. We are still subjected to anti-Indian racism today. We are talking with our youth about our history and the genuine harm racist beliefs and comments cause.”