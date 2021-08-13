A shooting in the Keyham area of Plymouth, England on Thursday led to several casualties, according to authorities.

NBC News reports that the southwest England shooting is being called a “critical incident” by Devon & Cornwall Police, who said they responded to “a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth,” which took place after 6 p.m.

The shooter was fatally injured, according to Sky News. Parliament member Johnny Mercer wrote on Twitter that the incident was “not terror related.”

“Do not repost chatter or gossip; work with them,” the politician wrote. “We have the best cops in the land.”

According to NBC News, 5 people were killed in the incident. The gunman was also reported to be dead.

“There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment,” police said. “The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained.”

The South Western Ambulance Service said it responded to the shooting with a Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), ambulances, air ambulances, several doctors and paramedics, Reuters reports.