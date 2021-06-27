Two people were killed Sunday after a tandem skydiving accident in Goulburn, a regional city in the Australian state of New South Wales.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, emergency services were called to Adrenalin Skydive Goulburn after two male skydivers fell from an aircraft as it was landing near the runway of the airport. “They were located unresponsive and unable to be revived,” police said in a statement.

Scott Marshall, a spokesman for the Adrenalin Skydive Goulburn, reported that one of the men was an experienced instructor while the second victim was a customer jumping with him.

“We lost one of our tandem instructors and a customer today and everyone here, their heart goes out to their family and friends,” Marshall told the Sydney Morning Herald. “The instructor had over 2500 skydives, safety is paramount here and it was not a result of anything that the instructor did. It was one of those freak occurrences.”

“The younger man, from what I heard, was really looking forward to it, I was talking to his mates and they said he really loved the adrenalin,” Marshall added.

The circumstances of the incident will be investigated by police with the assistance of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. The Australian parachute federation will also conduct their own investigation.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.