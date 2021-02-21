Skateboarding star Nyjah Huston has been charged by Los Angeles prosecutors for helping organize parties that were potential COVID-19 superspreader events.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Huston and Edward Essa were charged for parties hosted at Essa’s home in the Fairfax area. Police have reportedly shut down events at the location repeatedly since the fall.

After the latest party in January, the city’s mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the L.A. Department of Water and Power to turn off electricity at the residence. Huston and Essa have both been charged with creating a nuisance, which is a misdemeanor.

Three unrelated people face similar charges for hosting parties that also allegedly became superspreader events. They reportedly include a secret New Year’s Eve banquet and underground parties at venues with covered windows.

“During this crisis, my office has held those individuals and businesses who have had large indoor gatherings, violating important public health and safety orders, accountable.” L.A.’s top prosecutor Mike Feuer said.

Feuer said defendants like Huston are “connected to properties where we allege that large indoor parties were held in violation of public health orders.”

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate and overwhelm the L.A. community. Nearly 20,000 residents have died from contracting the virus.

The four-time world skateboarding champion was previously charged back in 2019 for another house party. According to the Times, Huston pled no contest to the misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace after police responded to noise complaints at his Orange County home. Authorities on the scene found 200 to 300 people at the residence, so clearly the X Games superstar knows how to throw a rager.