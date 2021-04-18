A shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin has left three people dead and two gravely injured.

CNN reports that an unknown suspect opened fire at the Somers House Tavern around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, with gunfire erupting inside and outside the establishment. The shooter hasn’t been identified yet, according to Sheriff David G. Beth.

Beth said, “It sounds like one person got removed from the establishment and possibly came back a short time later” and began shooting. “We don’t believe this was a random act,” the sheriff added. “I don’t believe that the people in this area are in harm’s way because of the suspect still not being captured.”

It still isn’t known why the person was forced out of the tavern or if there was only one shooter or more. Around 100 officers from various agencies were called to help scour “the area trying to come up with any video footage and anything that can help us at the scene right now,” Beth said.

Mass shootings have once again gripped the nation in 2021, with there being at least 47 incidents since March 16 and 147 since the beginning of the year. According to Forbes, the U.S. saw 610 mass shootings in 2020, the most of any year since the Gun Violence Archive started keeping track in 2014.

Last year also saw the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, who was seriously injured after police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times.