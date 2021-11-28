The Bay Area community is mourning the death of Kevin Nishita, a beloved security guard who was shot while protecting a news crew on assignment.

According to FOX 40, the shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in downtown Oakland, where a KRON4 team was covering a recent string of clothing store burglaries. While on the scene, the crew was confronted by an armed assailant who attempted to steal their camera equipment. Police said the gunman opened fire moments later, wounding Nishita in the abdomen. The shooter fled the scene and Nishita was transported to a hospital to undergo surgery.

The retired police officer died from his injuries Saturday morning, leaving behind a wife, two children, and three grandchildren.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues. This senseless loss of life is due to yet another violent criminal act in the Bay Area,” KRON4’s vice president and general manager Jim Rose said in a statement. “We hope that offering a reward will help lead to the arrest of those responsible so they can face justice for this terrible tragedy.”

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and have offered a cash reward for anyone who provides information leading to the the gunman’s arrest. KRON4, Nexstar Media Inc., Star Protection Agency, and the Oakland Police Department have contributed to the reward, which amounts to $32,500.

We mourn the loss of retired police officer Kevin Nishita who honorably served our Bay Area Community. He was protecting/guarding a local news crew when he was senselessly murdered. Today, we escorted his body from the hospital with full law enforcement honors. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZbKRn7J732 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) November 27, 2021

On Saturday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department released photos of a vehicle that may have been connected to the shooting.