Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 sexual assault counts.

Deadline reports the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced the indictment Wednesday, about a year after the former porn star was arrested on seven sexual assault charges.

“I am innocent of all charges,” Jeremy tweeted on June 23. “I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support.”

Since then, Jeremy—legal name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt—has been hit with dozens of additional charges dating all the way back to the mid-1990s. Prosecutors say there are now a total of 21 victims who range between the ages of 15 and 51. One the accusers says Jeremy raped her during a photoshoot in 1996; another claims he had sexually assaulted her at the age of 17 at a Woodland Hills residence in 2008.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney George Gascón said in court Wednesday. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Jeremy, who has remained behind bars since his 2020 arrest, has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday. He is facing 12 counts of forcible rape; seven counts of forcible oral copulation; six counts of sexual battery by restraint; four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object; two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person; one count of a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15; and sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

The D.A’s Bureau of Investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the LAPD are continuing to investigate the case.

Jeremy is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 12 for a pretrial conference.