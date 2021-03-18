Roller coaster enthusiasts might have to dampen their excitement on the rides, as California is gearing up to resume operations of its amusement parks amid the pandemic.

The California Attractions and Parks Association has put forth a set of guidelines that promotes theme park goers to “mitigate the effects of shouting” on roller coasters in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, essentially encouraging thrill seekers to remain quiet on the rides.

The association shared its “responsible reopening plan” in September, which also requires face masks and reducing the number of people on rides. The guidelines ask businesses to reduce activities like singing and shouting, which can boost the virus’ spread.

“Face covering usage and/or modifications to seat loading patterns will be required on amusement park rides to mitigate the effects of shouting,” CAPA wrote in its Responsible Reopening Plan. “Additionally, on rides, guests generally face in one direction.”

Indoor dining is also banned, and groups can only have a maximum of 10 people from no more than three households.

ABC 7 reports that theme parks, sports games, and outdoor events would reopen at restricted capacity on April 1, as long as the county wherein the park is located falls under the red tier in the state’s reopening criteria. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park are set to open with limited capacity on April 30.