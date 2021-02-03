Prosecutors are seeking the arrest of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who has been charged with killing two people during racial unrest in Wisconsin last year.

According to Fox6, the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office filed a motion Wednesday, requesting a new arrest warrant for Rittenhouse as well as a $200,000 increase to his bond. Prosecutors say the teen failed to notify the court about the change in his address within 48 hours of moving, which is a violation of his bond terms.

The Kenosha DA also argued that the 18-year-old as continued to demonstrate a "carefree attitude" while facing multiple murder charges. Prosecutors pointed to a series of photos in which the teen was seen at a Wisconsin bar wearing a "Free as Fuck" T-shirt just hours after his arraignment in early January.

The motion read in part:

... The defendant is free from custody with minimal incentive to comply with his bond conditions. He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond. He is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison, so in comparison, potential future criminal penalties are insignificant. Indeed, the defendant has already demonstrated his carefree attitude by going to a bar immediately after his arraignment on January 5, 2021 and drinking 3 beers in the company of known "Proud Boys" while flashing white supremacist signs and wearing a 'Free as (expletive)' shirt.' Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely. As a result, the defendant’s bond requires him to update the Court in writing within 48 hours of any change of address or telephone number.

This story is being updated.