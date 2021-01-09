Accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar this week wearing a shirt that shamelessly read, "Free as Fuck." Photos of the outing immediately began circulating on social, sparking outrage among Twitter users who say the teen is yet another example of white privilege.

According to Kenosha News, the 18-year-old was photographed at Pudgy's Pub in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, just hours after he pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection to a deadly shooting back in August. The pictures show Rittenhouse seemingly unfazed by his criminal charges, as he smiles and holds a beer while standing next to a pool table.

On Friday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department was reportedly notified about a video that showed the Illinois teen inside the establishment. Officers looked into the footage and determined Rittenhouse had visited Pudgy's Pub with a parent between 2:25 to 4:25 p.m. His arraignment took place at around 1 p.m. that day.

Many questioned whether Rittenhouse had violated the conditions of his $2 million bond, as he was seen holding alcohol despite being underage. But as pointed out by Kenosha News, those under 18 can legally drink at bars if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"Contact was made with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office, and after explaining the situation, his actions and presence in the establishment did not constitute a violation of his bond agreement," Lt. Scott Geyer of the Mount Pleasant Police Department told Kenosha News.

Rittenhouse has been charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in August. The killings took place during a night of unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, claimed he had traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois with the intention of protecting businesses from potential rioters. He was seen walking around the streets carrying an assault-style rifle before a confrontation with demonstrators turned deadly.

Rittenhouse and his legal team have claimed he was acting in self-defense on the night of the shootings. He is now facing a number of charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His trial is expected to begin March 29.