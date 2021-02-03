Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood, who has challenged Georgia’s election results, is now being investigating after potentially voting illegally in the state.

According to a report from WSB-TV, Georgia launched an investigation into whether or not Wood was eligible to cast a vote in the state, and if he broke the law by doing so.

"The question is whether he was a legal resident when he voted in November in light of an email he sent to [WSB-TV reporter] Justin Gray saying he has been domiciled in South Carolina for several months," the secretary of state's office shared in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing."

Wood filed lawsuits and held rallies amplifying false claims of mass voter fraud during the 2020 election. Joe Biden won the state in November, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to do so since 1992.

“It’s 1776 in America and we’re not going to let them take our freedom,” Wood said in December, making debunked claims about a rigged election. Wood said he moved from Georgia to South Carolina last April, but still cast a ballot in the Peach state in November.

Investigators are questioning if Wood's vote was illegal, citing a Georgia code that reads, “If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in this state.”

“I have been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday,” Wood told WSB-TV. “This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger.”

Donald Trump previously pressured Georgia leaders like Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to change the outcome of the election.