A new video circulating on social media has fueled the extraterrestrial debate.

The footage was reportedly captured by a pilot who was flying over the South China Sea at an altitude of 39,000 feet. The video shows three sets of mysterious light formations moving through the clouds near Hong Kong before quickly disappearing.

“I don’t know what that is. That is some weird shit,” a person is heard saying in the video, before the lights seemingly vanish one by one. “Gone.”

Though the lights don’t appear to be from any known aircraft, some social media users suspected they were either reflections from the cockpit glass or military flares. Chris Spitzer, who describes himself as an experienced atmospheric phenomena investigator, proposed the latter theory.

According to the Independent, the 53-second video was uploaded to a UFO tracking website earlier this month, but was reportedly filmed on Nov. 24—the same day the U.S. Defense Department announced the establishment of a UFO task force.

“The (Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group) will synchronize efforts across the Department and the broader U.S. government to detect, identify and attribute objects of interests in Special Use Airspace (SUA), and to assess and mitigate any associated threats to safety of flight and national security,” the DOD wrote in a press release.

“To provide oversight of the AOIMSG, the Deputy Secretary also directed the USD(I&S) to lead an Airborne Object Identification and Management Executive Council (AOIMEXEC) to be comprised of DoD and Intelligence Community membership, and to offer a venue for U.S. government interagency representation.”