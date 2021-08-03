The Pentagon was placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a report of multiple gunshots having been fired outside the building. CNN reports that a police offier has died in the shooting.

“The Pentagon currently is on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center,” the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) said on Twitter. “We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.”

Per a report from the Associated Press, multiple shots were fired near a platform by the building’s Metro station that’s part of the Pentagon Transit Center. Citing people familiar with the incident, the report added that “at least one person was down,” though no specifics have been confirmed or otherwise made public. CNN cites three unnamed sources in its report that a police officer did indeed die.

Notably, an AP reporter who was near the Pentagon at the time is also quoted in the report as saying they heard multiple shots, followed by a pause and “at least” one more shot.

Meanwhile, the Arlington County Fire Department said in their own tweeted statements that—as of roughly 11:30 a.m. ET—the scene “in the area of the Pentagon Metro” was still active. Fire officials, the department’s rep added, encountered “multiple patients” at the scene.

Just before 12:00 p.m. ET, the PFPA shared an update announcing the scene of the incident had been secured, although it would remain an active crime scene for the time being. In earlier footage shared by WJLA-TV reporter Victoria Sanchez, as seen above, an ambulance was shown leaving the scene with lights and sirens engaged.

Complex has reached out to reps for the PFPA, the Arlington County Fire Department, and the Arlington County Police Department for comment and will update this post accordingly.

As of 12:15 p.m. ET, the lockdown at the Pentagon had been lifted, per the PFPA.