Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma have arrested a suspect on the state’s “Most Wanted” list after she commented asking about reward money on her own wanted poster, per the New York Post.

On Wednesday, July 14, the Tulsa Police Department shared a wanted poster for Lorraine Graves, who was wanted on accessory to murder charges in the murder of Eric Graves earlier this year. Shortly after the poster was shared on Facebook, Graves popped up in the comments herself. “Where’s the reward money at?” she asked, as the Tulsa PD noted alongside screenshots of her comment.

By Thursday, Graves was arrested in Tulsa and charged with accessory to murder. Her bond is currently set at $500,000, “This is an arrest, not a conviction,” Tulsa police said in a statement.