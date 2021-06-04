An Ohio Trump supporter has been caught defecating on his neighbor’s lawn.

Jerry Detrick, a former high school teacher, has been hit with a misdemeanor citation for littering after he was allegedly seen pooping and urinating in the yard at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday in Greenville, Ohio, according to the Daily Mail. When the neighbor, Matthew Guyette, saw Detrick on his property, he walked up to him and Detrick left. Guyette then reported the 70-year-old to the police, describing to them what Detrick was wearing and what direction he walked in.

When police found Detrick—who lives a few blocks away from Guyette—he initially denied Guyette’s claims. But Detrick ultimately confessed, saying he has defecated on Guyette’s lawn “multiple times” before. He also cited political differences as the reason for his behavior.

“Jerry also stated he does it because the residents (at the address) are Democrats and support Joe Biden and he’s a ‘Trump man,’” a police report says. “This leads me to believe this incident is politically motivated.”

Guyette’s Facebook page reveals that he’s been discovering fecal matter in his yard for years, ever since Barack Obama was in office. He believes Detrick is “the man who’s been shitting in our front yard for the past ten years.” He also said that Detrick “would leave 3 or 4 crumpled up restaurant napkins he used to clean himself. That was my clue that I had had a ‘visitor.’”

Detrick will be arraigned on June 8.